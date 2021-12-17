Seven dangers to pets around Christmas time in Sussex

Keep your pets safe this Christmas. Photo from RSPCA. SUS-211217-112916001

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said, “Christmas is a time for fun and family; and our furry friends are a big part of that. But it’s really important to keep your pets happy, healthy and safe during the festive season too.

“Lots of things around the house at Christmas could be dangerous to your pet; so it’s best to know ahead of time what to look out for and how best to keep your pets safe.”

RSPCA pet welfare expert Dr Samantha Gaines said, “Keep your pets safe this Christmas by swotting up on what can be dangerous; no one wants an expensive vet visit this festive season!

“Other tips for the holiday period include making sure your pet doesn’t feel stressed during the chaotic Christmas holidays by keeping their routine as normal as possible and providing them with somewhere quiet and cosy to retreat to if the way. Always ensure you have plenty of food and medication for the holiday season - when shops may be shut - and know contact details for your nearest emergency vets just in case you need help.

“Remember, the RSPCA is open 365 days a year and we’ll be working over Christmas to help in emergencies. We’re asking people to join the rescue this Christmas to help bring animals to safety. Please call us on 0300 1234 999 for advice over the festive season.”

Here are seven things that can be hazardous to pets around the festive period, according to the RSPCA:

1. Chocolate tree decorations

Most pet owners know that chocolate is toxic to their furry friends; but chocolate tree decorations can sometimes be overlooked. When you’re decorating your tree, avoid hanging chocolate decorations and, instead, pop the family’s sweet treats somewhere safe and out of your pets’ reach.

2. Tinsel and wrapping paper

Tinsel and wrapping paper might be tempting for your pet to play with - but make sure they don’t eat it! Cardboard boxes can be great fun for our pets, however, and you could use leftover boxes from presents to make your cat a special castle.

3. Festive bakes

We all love a Christmas pudding and tasty cake over the holidays but some of the popular ingredients can be incredibly dangerous to your four-legged friends such as raisins, currants and sultanas.

4. Plants

Festive plants such as poinsettias, holly, ivy and mistletoe can be toxic to pets. Lilies can be very dangerous for cats.

5. Cooked bones and leftovers

Never feed dogs or cats cooked bones as these can splinter and cause internal injuries. Onions, leeks and garlic can also be toxic to pets. Leftover pigs in blankets, gravy and stuffing shouldn’t be fed to pets due to their high salt content but other parts of the Christmas dinner can be fed as treats if you have leftovers; such as small amounts of cooked turkey and carrots (for dogs).

6. Alcohol

You should never give your pet alcohol as this could make them sick.

7. Silica gel