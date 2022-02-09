It was reported in the national media today (Wednesday, February 9) that the fin of 'deadly Great White Shark' was captured by a photographer standing on the beach at Goring-by-Sea.

The beachgoer is said to have followed the 'sea creature' which was 30 yards from the shore when it surfaced, and 'watched it emerge from the water again 60 yards out'.

However, according to Littlehampton Harbour, the 'fin' was actually the end of the Ferring Outfall pipe.

A Great White shark pictured in South Africa (Photo: CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images)

A harbour spokesperson said: "They say never let the truth ruin a good story but before anyone else gets carried away about the 'Great White Shark fin' recently spotted off Ferring...

"That's actually the end of the Ferring Outfall pipe which is a known hazard at low water marked by the Cardinal Buoy visible in the background of the photo."