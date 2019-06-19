Six heritage trails created in Bognor Regis to unlock town’s ‘rich history’

A new series of heritage trails have been created in Bognor to unlock the ‘rich history’ of the town.

The tailored walks have been designed by the Bognor Regis Heritage Partnership Board, whose members include representatives from Bognor Regis Town Council, Arun District Council, Bognor Pier Trust, Hotham Park Heritage Trust, Bognor Regis Museum, the Bognor Regis Local History Society and community volunteers.

The heritage trail launch. Photo: Neil Cooper

The trails came about thanks to a successful heritage lottery bid made by the partnership last year.

An event at the Lodge in Hotham Park on Sunday marked the official launch of the trails, along with a new website and a series of booklets.

Councillor Phil Woodall, Bognor Regis town mayor, told attendees that the project was a ‘great example’ of community groups in the town working together.

He said of the trails: “We hope they will encourage visitors, local people and children to explore and learn about the rich heritage of the people and historic buildings.”

The heritage trail launch. Photo: Neil Cooper

The themed walks include a Richard Hotham trail, a blue plaque trail, a seafront ‘fun and facts’ trail and a town centre trail.

There is also a discovery trail for children around Hotham Park, which involves finding out about the park’s variety of different trees.

A spokesman from the Bognor Regis Pier Trust said the trails ‘unlock the very best of Bognor Regis rich history and give a fabulous insight into our lovely town’.

Visit the official website of the heritage trails here.

