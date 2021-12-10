Special train makes its maiden voyage at Billingshurst specialist school

The train celebrated its maiden voyage at the annual Christmas Fayre of Ingfield Manor School.

The train was specially created by the Ingfield Light Railway for the school which cares for young people with complex disabilities.

The fayre itself raised more than £2,200 for the Friends of Ingfield, a small voluntary group of local people dedicated to supporting the work of the school.

Ingfield Manor's special new miniature train

School principal Nicola Dodds said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to Ingfield Light Railway for the fantastic new carriage.

“The students love the train and we’re delighted that it’s now fully accessible for everyone.

“I’m absolutely thrilled with the success of the fayre and incredibly pleased that we’re able to get together again to celebrate the festive season in style.”

Ingfield Manor School is a non-maintained special school for pupils aged 3–19 with neurological motor impairment such as cerebral palsy.

Pupils have a range of abilities and associated learning difficulties arising from cerebral palsy and other disabilities.

Some students also have additional needs such as visual impairment, hearing impairment and more complex medical needs.