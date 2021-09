Midhurst councillors look for site for 'amazing' sculpture of Dante searching for Paradise

Sussex Police: How survivors are supported after a sexual assault or rape

News you can trust since 1882

First seven groups beginning the St. Wilfred's Moonlight Walk. SUS-210913-160429001

Sammie Harvey (mum), Chris Harvey (dad) and their children Lily-Rose and Chris taking part in St. Wilfred's Moonlight Walk. SUS-210913-160442001

Refreshments served at St. Wilfrid's Moonlight Walk in Chichester 2021. SUS-210914-111146001

People taking part in St. Wilfrid's Moonlight Walk in Chichester 2021. SUS-210914-111133001

Participants walked a total of 3,200 miles collectively, and raised £46,000 in funds for the hospice to support end-of-life care in their community.