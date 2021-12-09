Stonepillow celebrates 30 years of helping the homeless in the Chichester and Arun Districts

Stonepillow was set up 30 years and has since expanded in both Chichester and Arun districts to help the homeless. SUS-210912-110110001

On December 16th 1991, Stonepillow opened the doors of a night hostel at St Joseph’s House in Chichester.

Since then, they have expanded our services to meet a growing need of homelessness with skilled and effective support workers who move people from homelessness to home.

Working in partnership with other agencies and local authorities, their services have increased and now provide; prevention to stop homelessness, emergency accommodation, support to stop people from returning to the streets,

Recovery services for those with substance misuse, therapeutic services to help address mental health issues, and resettlement pathways to help people into their new home and employment.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Stonepillow has been working in collaboration with the District Councils and although specific funding has reduced, this has not stopped the numbers of those who are homeless and rough sleeping increasing. Not all people who are homeless are rough sleepers, but all rough sleepers are homeless.

Research by Stonepillow shows that people are just two and a half pay cheques away from becoming homeless.

The number of people accessing Stonepillow’s day hubs has doubled since the beginning of the pandemic, with over 60 people per day using these services.

Many have found themselves homeless due to being unable to stay with family and friends, job loss and domestic abuse/relationship breakdown.

Emergency accommodation provides a temporary measure until the charity can find people permanent accommodation which they can call home.

Winter is always a busy time for Stonepillow, and they are working hard to prevent people sleeping rough or being insecurely housed.

Stonepillow said in a statement: “Imagine yourself homeless at this time of year, maybe the only thing you still own is a car and your choice is to sleep in it or a doorway.

“This can make you feel extremely vulnerable and can have a severe impact on your mental health. They work with the homeless 365 days a year, and provide a pathway back into accommodation, receive health support, and routes back into employment

“We have over 175 committed volunteers and kind donors who are still providing essential support through cooking, fundraising, haircuts, counselling, food collections and deliveries.

“Everyone associated with Stonepillow work with one aim and that is to end rough sleeping and provide a safety net for all those who find themselves in the position of being homeless.

“We focus on keeping people safe, healthy, and supported.

“Whether you are buying Christmas goodies for our residents, funding a place for someone on a university course or donating your unwanted items to Restore, giving a little will make a huge difference to someone this Christmas.”

If you would to like to help the cause this winter visit Stonepillow’s website at www.stonepillow.org.uk