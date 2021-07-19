Students help build new outdoor classroom at Brinsbury College

The new classroom has been designed to meet the needs of students with a variety of disabilities.

Students across the college have also contributed their time and skills helping with the building and development of the classroom which has been funded through a donation by Francia’s Trust, a charity which supports disabled students.

College principal Sally Challis-Manning said: “This is a wonderful facility which will increase learning opportunities for our students, especially those with disabilities.

A new outdoor classroom has been opened at Brinsbury College

“They will benefit in so many ways, not least by spending more time outside.

“The goal of the classroom is really quite simple – to give our students access to the many benefits of studying outside, such as encouraging their resilience and adaptability and promoting an understanding of our environment.

“It also aids in the development of inquisitive thinking and self-confidence, while helping to promote collaborative-working and communication.

“Many of our students have also helped to build the classroom, giving them valuable experience that they can be hugely proud of.

“The classroom is fully accessible, and students of all abilities will be able to enjoy learning in it for years to come.