Support for Midhurst business’ bid to use an empty shop as office space ‘lacking’

A Midhurst business has the support of the community as it plans to move into the centre of the town.

Hooli Ltd, which offers a range of marketing services, stated it had been ‘a struggle’ to find appropriate office space in the town centre as it has to relocate from its existing base in Capron House.

Business owner Shosannah Larsen, who hotdesks with Hooli, has written in support of the company’s planning application to move into an empty shop in West Street.

She said it would have been ‘impossible’ for her to run her small business, Larsen Media, without Hooli’s support and she suspected other local enterprises had been in a similar position.

She wrote: “The lack of available, quality office space in Midhurst is a real threat to local businesses.

“At the same time there are so many empty shops (at least eight that I can think of plus the many charity shops) that it has an impact on people’s perceptions of Midhurst as a whole.

“Community-spirited businesses like Hooli should be allowed to remain in the centre of town.”

Roof repair work is planned at Capron House, where tenants have been given advance notice that they will have to find alternative office spaces.

Hooli’s owners Rachel Keeling and Julia Hughes said the empty unit at 1 West Street would be ideal for their design studio.

They wrote: “Finding premises to stay at the centre of Midhurst has been a struggle as there’s so little appropriate commercial office space available.

“Having more of a ‘high street’ presence would be perfect for us – it makes it easier for people to drop in and see us and means we’d be well placed for being able to offer support to communiy projects.”

They said Capron House had been a ‘great base’ for Hooli, but West Street would be a ‘real opportunity’ at a time when the team was expanding.

The application for a change of use from a shop to professional service use is still pending.

Rachel said she hoped Hooli could help other small businesses like Larsen Media with a hotdesking service.

“For now we’re keeping everything crossed as we’d love to be part of the West Street community,” she said.