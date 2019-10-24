Supporters rally behind Stedham Primary School as consultation into possible closure continues

Stedham Primary School has revealed that it was given ‘no warning’ of a consultation into the possible closure of the school.

A public meeting is due to be held tonight at the school about the consultation by the county council into the future of Stedham Primary as a small rural school.

Stedham Primary, which celebrates its 140th birthday this year, has had a wealth of support from parents, residents and surrounding school leaders, who have reiterated its stellar teaching record and value in the community.

Headteacher Malcolm Meaby said the school had a ‘very special atmosphere’: “The approach we advocate is only possible in a small school with passionate and dedicated teachers who know the children well,” he said. “Children learn deeply when they are truly engaged and understood.”

Mr Meaby took up his post in the summer and has set about implementing his ideas which he believes will further enhance the school’s offering.

News of the consultation came as a shock to the Stedham governors when it was announced by the county council in the final week of the summer term.

Chair of governors David Furlow said: “There was no warning or engagement from WSCC prior to the July announcement.

“We were baffled as to why Stedham was proposed to be included in the consultation.

“It’s a very special little school. Every child is nurtured and encouraged to be the best they can be.”

The response from the wider community has been a welcome boost.

Vice chair of governors, Celia Billington said the ‘fantastic support’ had been ‘reassuring at a challenging time’: “It’s clear that staff, governors and parents of schools across the Rother Valley recognise the role that Stedham plays in the wider educational landscape.

“There’s a shortage of school places in the area and Stedham has an important role to play.”

Sarah Palmer, lead headteacher for the Rother Valley Locality of Schools, said the future of Stedham Primary ‘lies firmly within the village it serves’.

She said: “All of us are increasingly working harder together to ensure ever-decreasing resources are strategically well managed.

“Rother Valley children deserve the best education we can offer.

“We fully support Stedham Primary School’s wish to remain at the heart of the community and are committed 100 per cent to helping the school to embark on its next learning journey with its new head of school.

“The school offers a wonderful Forest School and very personalised approach to education.”

Tonight’s public meeting at the school will be from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

Interested parties can support the school in the consultation found at haveyoursay.westsussex.gov.uk