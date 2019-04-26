Sussex band’s new single named BBC Radio 1’s ‘hottest record in the world’

A Sussex band’s new single was named the ‘hottest record in the world’ on BBC Radio 1 this week.

Hastings-based Kid Kapichi’s latest release Glitterati was given the prestigious title on Monday (April 22) on the station’s Future Sounds evening show, hosted by Jack Saunders in for regular host Annie Mac.

Introducing the song, Jack Saunders said: “Tonight’s hottest record in the world is a brand new band that I really think you need to get on board with. We have been hammering them on the Radio 1 Indie Show.”

The radio host played the song for the very first time in the early hours of Friday morning (April 19), shortly after its midnight release.

The band hosted an event at The Printworks, in Hastings, the evening before the release (Thursday, April 18), where it premiered the song’s music video to an audience of around 150 people.

Speaking about the event on Radio 1 on Monday evening, Jack Wilson from the band said: “It was amazing, honestly, the turnout was incredible. We expected there would be good vibes going on but honestly, the town just came together and it was above and beyond what we expected. It was a really, really great night.”

In response, Jack Saunders said: “I think that’s a really nice reflection of the energy that’s around you right now as a band.”

The band described the song as a ‘tongue in cheek look at modern day greed’ and the ‘social media culture that we’re all a part of whether we like it or not’.

Jack added: “Just to make it clear, we’re laughing with them, not at them. That’s the main thing.”

The song was later played by other Radio 1 DJs including Nick Grimshaw.

Jack added: “The reaction has been incredible and taken us by surprise big time, especially as it’s only just come out.”

To listen to the song, or for more information, visit https://www.kidkapichi.com/.