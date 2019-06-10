Sussex Day community party planned at Rogate Recreation Ground

Three villages have joined together to hold a community party on Rogate Recreation Ground to celebrate Sussex Day this Sunday (June 16).

The event, organised by residents from Rogate, Trotton and Stedham, starts at midday when Songs of Praise will be sang in the marquee.

A picnic lunch will then follow. Residents are being asked to bring their own food to accompany a Hog Roast, which will cost £2, and strawberries.

Local schools will exhibit their projects on the South-Saxons, the founders of Sussex, who came over the Downs and founded settlements that still bear their names in the Rother Valley.

During the afternoon there will also be live music, demonstrations and games for children.

Sussex Day celebrates the patron saint of Sussex, St Richard of Chichester. This year it also happens to fall on Father’s Day.

The Sussex flag, which consists of six martlets on a blue ground, will be flown at churches on Sunday.

Meanwhile at Rogate Village Hall in North Street a newcomers open event will be held between 2pm and 4pm on Sunday.

People are invited to come along for a cup of tea and a chat to find out more about the clubs, societies and village organisations in the area.

