Sussex petrol station is first in UK to get gold standard safety award

A Sussex petrol station forecourt has become the first in the UK to be awarded a new gold standard site safety sticker.

Jempsons service station, at Peasmarsh, near Rye, was awarded the badge of honour after an exemplary H&S audit at the end of August. Inspectors scored the site 100 percent.

The new scheme, masterminded by forecourt compliance experts Suresite Group, awards petrol stations achieving a score of at least 80 percent a blue window sticker, whilst those scoring 95 percent and above are entitled to display a ‘gold standard’ accreditation.

Peasmarsh is the first forecourt in the country to receive a perfect score since the window sticker scheme was rolled out during the summer.

Each sticker is dated and lasts for 12 months from the time of the inspection.

Site manager Jurga Vainauskiene said: “Our new window badge is like the forecourt equivalent of a five star food hygiene rating sticker on a restaurant or takeaway and it gives our customers the confidence that we are a safe site.

“We are proud of the hard work and achievements of our staff team, who will continue to make a visit to our site a safe and enjoyable one.”

Neil Simms, compliance manager, Suresite Group, said: “Our new window sticker scheme rewards forecourts that achieve good scores on their compliance audits. This demonstrates the operators’ commitment to ensuring the safety of staff, contractors and customers that visit that site.

“With their blue or gold badge on display, all visitors to the site will know that health and safety is a top consideration, which should give them greater confidence in the operator’s diligence and attitude when it comes to health and safety.

“Peasmarsh petrol station is a very worthy recipient of the first ever gold sticker.”

Window badges are awarded at the assessors’ discretion and sites will be required to demonstrate they are committed to continual improvement.

Suresite Group has been the leading provider of risk assessments in the retail petroleum industry since its foundation in 1994. Its UK and Ireland network of assessors ensures adhesion to all legislation and well best practice.

