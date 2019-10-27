Sussex Remembrance Parades and Services 2019

Sussex will fall silent next month as cities, towns and villages from the two counties hold Remembrance parades and services.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of D-Day and the 80th anniversary of the beginning of the second world war.

Acts of remembrance include:

Bexhill on Sea

The parade marches off from Devonshire Sq at 10am on Sunday, November 10 led by the Reunion Band. It continues down Devonshire Rd & turns left into the Marina coming to a halt at the War Memorial.

The Remembrance Service commences at 10.40am on Sunday 10th November at the Seafront War Memorial. After the service the parade marches to the De La Warr Pavillion where the Vice Chairman of Rother Council and the Mayor take the salute. The parade continues up Sackville Rd and is dismissed in the Town Hall Car Park, Town Hall Sq.

Billingshurst

The parade will form up in Frenches Mead at 10am ready to march off at 10.30am on Sunday, November 10.

It will march through West Street up the High Street before turning up to East Street to St Mary’s Parish Church. It will have wreath laying service at the war memorial with a two minutes silence at 11am. It will then have church service in the church before people march back through the High Street to village hall where the parade will be dismissed.

There is also an evening service at Wisborough Green church this year starting at 6.30pm.

Bognor Regis

There will be a traditional Remembrance Sunday service at the War Memorial with hymns and poppy wreath laying starting at 10.50am on Sunday, 10 November 2019. Before this there will be a short parade from Place St Maur starting at 10.30am.

Brighton and Hove

There will be an Act of Remembrance and a wreath laying ceremony at the World War II Memorial, Bear Road Cemetery on October 27 at 2pm.

On Thursday, November 7 at 11am there will be a Blessing in the Garden of Remembrance at the War Memorial, Old Steine, Brighton.

A short service will be held at the War Memorial in the Old Steine, Brighton at 11am. Assemble by 10.50am.

On Sunday, November 10 at 9am The Royal Sussex Regimental Association Remembrance Service will take place at The Royal Sussex Regiment Memorial, Regency Square, Brighton. Assemble by 8.55am

On Sunday, November 10 at 11am the Brighton Parade and Service will take place at War Memorial, Old Steine. A parade will depart from Madeira Drive towards the Old Steine War Memorial for a Service and Wreath Laying Ceremony beginning at 11am. Assemble by 10.55am.

On Sunday, November 10 at 4.30pm will be the Hove Branch of the Association of Jewish Ex-Servicemen & Women’s Service. A service will be held at the Hove Hebrew Congregation Synagogue at 79 Holland Road, Hove, BN3 1JN.

On Monday, November 11 at 11am there will be a two minute silence service to mark Armistice Day at the Hove War Memorial, Grand Avenue, Hove and the War Memorial at Old Steine, Brighton.

Burgess Hill

The Burgess Hill Branch of The Royal British Legion Remembrance Day Service on Sunday, November 10 is to be held at St John’s Church Burgess Hill, following the Wreath laying and short service at the Town War Memorial.

The parade will muster in the area of the Cyprus Road car park behind the Cyprus Hall at 10.15am. Make sure you arrive in time as there will be some road closures in place. Tea and coffee will be served in the Starford Hall in Cyprus Hall from 9.30am.

People are invited to return to the Burgess Hill Constitutional Club after the Church service for refreshments.

On Monday, November 11 there will be a service at the Town War Memorial at 11am. The parade will leave from the ‘Help Point’ at 10.50am.

Chichester

The Chichester service will take place at the Cross in Litten Gardens on Sunday, November 10.

Muster point is East Street at 10.30am with the start of the Parade at 10.45am.

Crawley & District

On Sunday, November 10 there is a parade. Muster 9.30am at Army Reserve Centre, Kilnmead, Northgate, Crawley RH10 8BD

There will be a service at St John the Baptist Church, High Street, Crawley at 10.40am. Wreath Laying follows service.

On Sunday, November 10 there is a service at 3pm at War Memorial outside St Michael’s Church, Lowfield Heath. There will also be a Remembrance Service at St John’s Copthorne

Crowborough

On Sunday, November 10 at Jarvis Brook, Crowborough there will be a Service of Remembrance at St Michael and All Angels Church, Jarvis Brook at 10.30am.

On Sunday, November 10 there will be a parade and March at 2pm from Croft Road car park to the War Memorial at Chapel Green. At 2.30pm there will be a wreath Laying Ceremony at the War Memorial, Chapel Green, Crowborough. At 3pm there will be a Service of Remembrance at All Saints Church, Chapel Green, Crowborough.

On Monday, November 11 at the Crowborough War Memorial Chapel Green there will be an Armistice Day Commemoration at the War Memorial, Chapel Green at 11am.

Cuckfield

On Sunday, November 10 at Holy Trinity Church Cuckfield, there will be a traditional act of remembrance at the War Memorial in the churchyard at 10.45am.

A short service and two minute silence at the War Memorial will take place on Monday, November 11 at 10.50am

Ditchling

A Remembrance Parade is taking place on Sunday, November 10 marching off from the Scout Hut, East End Lane, Ditchling at approximately 10.40am. It will be marching to the Ditchling War Memorial where the Act of Remembrance and Service will be held with wreaths laid in memory of the fallen. This will be followed by the usual Remembrance

Eastbourne

The Civic Remembrance service attended by the Mayor of Eastbourne and combined services organisations will take place on Sunday, November 10. The service will take place at the War Memorial Roundabout on Cornfield Road, Eastbourne. Starting with the march from the pedestrianised precinct at 10.20am, the service will begin at 10.40am at the War Memorial Roundabout.

East Grinstead

A small service at the memorial in East Court at 10am which lasts approximately 15 minutes starts East Grinstead’s acts of remembrance on Sunday, November 10.

At 10.45am the dignitaries gather at the memorial in the High Street for the service that starts at 11am. A parade will start from London Road at 10.35am and form up in front of the memorial at 10.45am.

East Hoathly

Remembrance service and Parade in East Hoathly takes place Sunday, November 10. The muster point is the Kings Head public house at 10.30am marching to the Church for a service at 10.45am.

Five Ashes

A brief service takes place at the War Memorial at 2pm on Sunday, November 10.

Fletching

The RBL Remembrance Sunday service in the parish church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Fletching, at 10.15 am on Sunday, November 10. After the service there will be a gathering around the War Memorial which is sited just outside the church wall, for the laying of wreaths and for prayers.

In addition there will be a short Armistice Day ceremony at the War Memorial at 10.50am on Monday, November 11. The Names of the Fallen will be read and the Silence observed.

Forest Row

Forest Row Remembrance service will take place on Sunday, November 10 beginning at 10.30am. Wreaths will be blessed and laid at the War Memorial and this will be immediately followed by a service in Holy Trinity Church.

Framfield

St Thomas A Becket in Framfield Remembrance service at 10am on Sunday, November 10.

Hadlow Down

A full Remembrance Sunday service will take place in St Marks Church at 3pm on Sunday, November 10.

Hailsham

Hailsham & District Branch Remembrance Day Parade & Service takes place on Sunday, November 10. The parade musters at 10am and starts 10:35am from Waitrose Carpark - Charles Hunt Centre. The service starts 10.45am at Hailsham War Memorial

Harting & District

On Sunday, November 10 people will assemble at about 10am at the White Hart South Harting. At 10.15am those taking part will fall in and march (quite slowly) the approx 150 yards to the parish church (St Mary and St Gabriel) and will be joined by local scouts, cubs and guides.

The service of remembrance, shared with the local congregational church, will commence at 10.30am. At the end of the service those taking part and the congregation will assemble around the memorial situated in the churchyard for wreath laying.

Hastings

A parade and service will take place on Sunday, October 10. Muster at the Town Hall 10.15am for a 10.30am march off. Veterans can join the parade at Morrison’s car park for march off at 10.45am, parade will then continue on to the War Memorial in Alexandra Park. The service and wreath laying will last for approx 30-45 minutes.

Haywards Heath

A parade and service will take place at 10.45am on Sunday, November 10 at Muster Green.

Heathfield

The Heathfield and District Remembrance Sunday service will be held at Old Heathfield Parish church at 10am and this service will be followed by Wreath laying at the War Memorial some 30 mins later due to the memorial being some half a mile away.

Horsham

Horsham Remembrance Day Parade will take place on Sunday, November 10. The parade will start at 10.30am from The Edwin Hall, proceed down North Street to the War Memorial in the Carfax for the act of Remembrance at 11am. Following this the parade then proceeds down the Causeway to St Mary’s Church for the Service and then marches back to the Edwin Hall (with Horsham President taking the salute in the Carfax) to end the parade.

On Monday, November 11 the town will be holding a Remembrance ceremony in the Carfax for 11am.

Hove

There is a Remembrance Service at All Saints Church, The Drive, Hove at 10am on Sunday, November 10.

At 11am on Sunday, November 10 at Hove Cemetery, Old Shoreham Road there will be a short wreath-laying ceremony first at the North Gate Memorial followed by the same ceremony at the South Gate Memorial.

At 2.30pm on Sunday, November 10 at the War Memorial, Grand Avenue, Hove there will be a service and a wreath-laying ceremony.

Lancing

There will be a Remembrance Service in St Mary’s Church at 11am followed by a parade to the war memorial in Church Lane where there will be a two minute silence before the crowd disperses.

At 2.45pm there will also be a wreath laying at War Memorial, South Street, Lancing. and at 3pm there will be a service at St Michael and All Angels Church followed by a parade past civic dignitaries to take salute.

Lewes

On Remembrance Sunday a parade will form in White Lion Lane at 2.15pm to step off at 2.30pm. There will be a service and wreath laying at the memorial at 2.40pm and a church service in St Micheal’s Church at 3.15pm.

On Armistice Day (November 11) will be a service at the memorial forming up at 10.45am. At 11am the last post will be followed by two minutes silence and then the service at 11.05am.

Lindfield

On Remembrance Sunday people will be laying wreaths at the War Memorial in Lindfield at 2.45pm. This will be followed by a Remembrance service at 3pm at All Saints Church. After the service there will be a parade from All Saints Church, to the King Edward Hall in Lindfield for refreshments.

Littlehampton

The Littlehampton Remembrance Sunday parade and service will take place on Sunday, November 10. The parade will muster adjacent to the Town Clock in the High Street precinct at 10:30 and march off at 10.45am. A short service including the laying of the wreaths and two minutes silence will be held at the war memorial at 11am, the parade will then move to St Mary’s Church where another service will take place.

Little Common

The Little Common Remembrance Parade will be held on Sunday, November 10 at 10.30am, with those participating meeting at the Poppy Club in Meads Avenue at 10am to 10.15am. The parade will march (relatively slowly!) to circle the memorial and proceed up the hill to St Mark’s Church, where the service will be led by our Chaplain the Reverend Jonathan Frias, after which we will march back down the hill for a short service and wreath-laying at the Memorial on the roundabout, followed by buffet refreshments at the Poppy Club. Some attendees meet us at the Church, rather than take part in the Parade.

On the following day a short service and two minutes silence will be held on the Little Common Memorial roundabout at 11am.

Mayfield

A short service will be held on Remembrance Sunday at Mayfield War Memorial commencing at 10.45am, followed by the two minutes silence at 11am. The silence is then immediately followed by an ecumenical service in St. Dunstan’s Church, which is adjacent to the War Memorial.

There are no formal parades held, although the local fire brigade and the Scouts organization do march down Mayfield High Street to the War Memorial prior to the 10.45am service.

On Monday, November 11 there will be an informal gathering at Mayfield War Memorial for the two minutes silence at 11am.

Milland

Milland Branch RBL will participate in the Remembrance Sunday service at St Luke’s Linch (1 ½ miles east of Milland – GU30 7JL) as in past years. The service, which begins at 10.45am, will be followed by acts of remembrance, at which the Milland standard will be paraded, at the nearby Linch war memorial and at the Iping churchyard (1 mile south of Milland on the Iping Rd and the location of the grave of Maj (later Maj Gen) John Frost, of Arnhem fame). Following these acts of remembrance, the Branch will host a reception at St Luke’s Linch.

Newhaven

A service on Remembrance Sunday at St Michael’s Church is expected to start at 9.45am. Following the service, the parade will form up in Neill’s Close, before marching down Meeching Rise, across and down the one-way into Meeching Road, down the High Street and finally along Bridge Street to the Memorial Green. At 11am there will be a two minute silence followed by prayers and wreath laying.

Peacehaven

The Peacehaven & Telscombe Branch Remembrance Service will take place on Sunday, November 10 at 11am at the Memorial in Meridian Park (Next to the Co-op at the Meridian Centre) Peacehaven. There are ample parking at the Meridian Centre.. Those who will take part in the Parade prior to the Service must muster at 10.30am at the Joff in Peacehaven (next to the Meridian Centre).

Pett & District

On November 10 the District Branch covers all three churches within the District will hold a Remembrance Service. These churches are St. Mary & St. Peter - Pett. St. Laurence - Guestling. St. Nicholas - Icklesham and St. Andrews - Fairlight.

The church this year is St Laurence Church, Guest at 10.15am.

Plumpton

Plumpton and East Chiltington Branch will be holding their Annual Parade on Sunday 10th November .We will gather at Scout HQ in North Barnes Lane at 10.30 am. If people not able to manage the distance to All Saints Church the Parade may be joined at Westgate.The service round the memorial will start at 10.55.

Polegate

On Remembrance Day Polegate will once again march from the RBL Club in Victoria Road down to St John’s Church, leaving the Club at 10am. If you wish to join arrive by 9.45am. Following the church service those participating will return to the club for drinks, nibbles and music. This is a designated open day so you do not have to be a member of the Legion to join.

On Monday, November 11 people meet at the Memorial Ground on Wannock Road for a short service and laying of wreaths.

Portslade

On Sunday, November 10 there will be a wreath laying ceremony at 11am at the Easthill Park Memorial Manor Road, Portslade, BN41 2FA. Assemble by 10.45 am. To be followed by refreshments in St Nicholas Church Hall.

Ringmer

A Remembrance Day Parade will take place on November 10. Muster in village car park behind the shops at 10.30am behind the band. Branch Standard Bearer Gary Caulfield in attendance. March off to the War Memorial on the village green at 10.45am. A service will take place at the memorial with Rev Beth McCleave officiating. Maroon will be fired at 10.58am for two minutes silence and then march off to church for service of Remembrance.

On November 11 muster in front of village shops at 10.45am for short service and two minutes silence at 11am. After the service British Legion will proceed with the Standard to Rotherfield new War Memorial at rear of Church where the public can place small wooden crosses in ground if they so wish.

Robertsbridge

On Sunday, November 10 meet at Recreation Ground, The Clappers 10am for 10.15am parade to church where act of Remembrance will be carried out at 11am, Then after Church march to Memorial for Laying of Wreaths at 12.30pm.

On Monday, November 11 at 10.45am at Village Memorial for Act of Remembrance at 11am. At 1.45pm there is a Parade at Hurst Green Village Hall for Act of Remembrance at approx 2pm.

Rottingdean

On Sunday, November 10 at 11.30am form up in south (seaside end) of the high street Rottingdean outside the White Horse Public House (if wet shelter inside is available). At 11.40am march off up the high street to the village green. At midday a service will be held on the green. At 1pm roads are reopened (or once people have dispersed if earlier).

Rye

The Annual Service of Remembrance will be held in Rye Parish Church of St Mary’s at 10.55am on Sunday, November 10. Participants should be seated in the church by 10.45am. The service will be preceded by a Parade of Service, Civil and Youth Organisations from Adams via the Town Hall leaving at 10.30am (form up by 10.15am )where the Mayor will take the inspect and take the salute from 10.35am ).After the service there will be a short Ceremony at the War Memorial in the Church Yard where ther will be the observation of a Silence and the Laying of Wreaths and Crosses.

Sedlescombe

Remembrance Service is a village service, held in St John The Baptist Church Sedlescombe. Participants muster at 10.30am with the service commencing at 10.45am when the Standard is marched in. Wreaths are laid inside the church by the RBL and many other village organisations.

Shoreham by Sea

An act of remembrance will take place on November 10. At 9.30am assemble at the Community Centre, Pond Road and at 9.45am march off via Western Road and Brunswick Road to the Church of St. Mary de Haura. At 10am there will be a Remembrance Service andat 11am there is a Wreath Laying Ceremony (including Last Post, two minutes silence and Reveille) at the War Memorial.

Southwick Green

On Remembrance Sunday a parade leaves Southwick Square car park at 10.30am. At 11am there will be a service at War Memorial on Southwick Green.

Steyning

A Remembrance Sunday Service will be held at St. Andrew’s and St. Cuthman’s Church, Steyning at 10.45am and at St. Andrew’s Church, Steyning at 10.45am.

A short service and wreath laying will take place at Memorial Garden, Mill Road 10.45am on November 11

Storrington

A Remembrance Sunday service is taking place. Muster for village parade at 2.30pm at Waitrose bus stop. A St Mary’s church service takes place at 3pm.

On Remembrance Day (11 Nov) assemble outside the White Horse Hotel by the Roll of Honour at 10.50am. There will be prayers and two minute silence.

Wadhurst & Tidebrook

On Sunday, November 10 at 9.45am march from Grosvenor Place to Wadhurst War Memorial. There will be a service at 10.15am then march back to the Parish Church for Church Service

Willingdon

A parade at Willingdon will take place on November 10. The muster will be at 10.30am in Upper Kings Drive and will march off at 10.45am to St Mary the Virgin Church, Church Street, Willingdon to return parade to the muster point after the Church Service at approx 11.45am.

On November 11 there will be a second Remembrance Parade at Butt’s Brow, Willingdon. Muster in the car park at Butt’s Brow at 3pm to proceed to the Ruthless Memorial on Willingdon Hill for a short Service and Wreath laying. Dismiss at the Memorial.

Wisborough Green

There is an evening service at Wisbrough Green church starting at 6.30pm

Wittering

On Sunday, November 10 at 10.45am there will be a service at East Wittering Memorial.

On Monday, November 11 at 10.45am there will be a service at St Anne’s Church East Wittering

Worthing

The annual Remembrance Service and March Past will take place at the Worthing War Memorial, outside Worthing Town Hall in Chapel Road on Remembrance Sunday.

The two minutes silence will start on the first stroke of the Town Hall clock at 11am after which the Mayor’s Chaplain will conduct the service.

The Worthing Borough Mayor and others will lay wreaths for the fallen and take the salute at the March Past in front of Worthing Town Hall at approximately 11.30am after the Service.