Sussex video bulletin for Friday, February 4

Midhurst Greenway proposals: ‘I concluded I could not agree with it’ – reader’s letter

Metal thieves struck almost 100 times in Sussex last year

News you can trust since 1882

Metal thieves struck almost 100 times in Sussex last year

More than two in five West Sussex schools not signed up to free period product scheme

Former West Sussex headmaster jailed for sex offences against pupils

Midhurst Greenway shared path proposals go on display

West Sussex MP to replace policy chief who quit over Boris Johnson’s Jimmy Savile attack on Keir Starmer

Speeding drivers jailed after man, 24, dies in A24 crash

Midhurst Greenway proposals: ‘I concluded I could not agree with it’ – reader’s letter

More on these stories at the links below:

Today's update is from Sam Pole with weather from Megan O'Neill.