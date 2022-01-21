Sussex video bulletin for Friday, January 21

Here’s how many drivers have been caught speeding in Chichester district

Excitement as wine merchants sets it sights on Midhurst shop

New plans to curb speeding traffic in Billingshurst

Rother Valley Together: Group vows to continue support despite funding cuts

Employee-owned Shaw Healthcare from West Sussex invests millions in its employees

Here’s how much West Sussex council tax bills could be going up by

Petworth Society launches its new website and online archive

Global superstar and former Sussex resident Adele tearfully postpones shows

Night of action for rural crime teams across Sussex

Court results: This is who was sentenced at Worthing and Crawley magistrates’ courts, from January 10 to 18, 2022

Today's update is from Jacob Panons with weather from Megan O'Neill.