Sussex video bulletin for Monday, January 17

Midhurst crews respond to vehicle fire on A272

Chichester planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions across the district

News you can trust since 1882

Could you give adorable dog Lemmy a loving home in Sussex?

Petworth Emigration Project: Project looks into the families who left Sussex for Canada

Here’s what Sussex Tory MPs’ have said about Downing Street parties so far

Revised plans for new homes at King Edward VII Estate near Easebourne

Lodsworth man chatted to Prince William during MBE award ceremony at Windsor Castle

Chichester Police praise witnesses coming forward to help with conviction

Sussex Tory MP calls on Boris Johnson to resign over Downing Street parties

Midhurst bank site to become houses despite parking concerns

Man found dead in field outside Chichester

Midhurst crews respond to vehicle fire on A272

More on these stories at the links below:

Today's update is from India Wentworth with weather from Megan O'Neill and sport from Derren Howard.