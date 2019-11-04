Sussex Wildlife Trust announces winner of photography competition

After more than 750 votes, the winner of Sussex Wildlife Trust’s online photography competition has been announced.

The wildlife charity received more than 600 entries in the competition, with the 12 finalists selected by international wildlife photographer David Plummer.

Sussex Wildlife Trusts' online photography competition runner up - Emma Varley with 'Twilight Blue' SUS-190411-144042001

But it was Maxine Dodds from Rudgwick, Horsham, who scooped first prize, as chosen by the public, with her snap of a vole in a foxglove called ‘Pretty in Pink’.

Maxine took the photograph with her Canon 16 Mk II on a lunchtime walk last July in woodland near Crawley.

She said: “I was in the right place at the right time. When you’re holding a camera, you see and notice things differently. I love photographing wildlife, especially macro shots. I’m absolutely blown away to have won.”

Primary school teacher Emma Varley from Pulborough was voted runner-up with her ethereal photo of a Common Blue butterfly.

She said: “It’s one of my favourite butterflies to photograph. I found this beauty at Sullington Warren on a warm July evening earlier this year whilst walking my dog.”

Maxine has won £100, Emma has won a pair of reusable Keep Cups and Sussex Wildlife Trust’s 2020 printed calendar.

All 12 finalists’ photographs will feature in the charity’s 2020 online calendar, available to download in December this year.

The photos will also feature on social media and the Trust’s members magazine. They will be displayed at Sussex Wildlife Trust’s meeting in Shoreham on Saturday, November 9, and in the Booth Museum of Natural History, Brighton.

