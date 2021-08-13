Chris Dudman, most points in horticultural classes

Sutton and District Horticultural Society’s 2021 Summer Show offers wonderful displays

The 2021 Sutton and District Horticultural Society Summer Show took place in Sutton Village Hall on Sunday (August 8).

By James Connaughton
Friday, 13th August 2021, 10:09 am

In addition to the horticultural classes there were classes in floral art, photography, handicrafts and cookery as well as classes for under 16s. The show opened with a queue of visitors waiting at the door to enjoy the exhibits, and the morning’s rain gave way to a sunny afternoon allowing everyone to enjoy tea, cakes and a glass of Pimm’s outside. Show secretary Judy Seers said: “There was great excitement in the village that the show would go on, and even though it has been a very difficult year for the horticulturists the exhibits were simply wonderful – and so many of them! The cookery classes were also very well supported – of which the most popular with both exhibitors and visitors in the afternoon was the ‘People’s Choice’ award – which was won by Vanessa Dudman. Prize giving at 4pm was followed by a very successful raffle to finish a very happy afternoon enjoyed by all!”

The cup winners were: The Perpetual Challenge Cup, for the highest number of points in horticultural classes (vegetable) – Chris Dudman; runners-up, Maria and Stephen Shiner. | The Ray Challenge Cup, for the best vegetable exhibit – Chris Dudman. | The Lady Mersey Challenge Cup, for the highest number of points in horticultural classes (flowers) – Molly Tupper,; runner-up, Chris Dudman. | The GK Neale Memorial Challenge Cup, for highest number of points overall in horticultural classes – Chris Dudman. | The Snipe Dix Trophy, for best decorative dahlia – Molly Tupper. | The Daisy Francis Memorial Trophy, for the most points in the dahlia section – Molly Tupper. | Burrell Cup, for the best Cactus Dahlia – Molly Tupper. | The Holland Challenge Cup, for best flower exhibit, excluding the floral art – Chris Dudman. | The Henry Tupper Tankard, for best rose exhibit – Toni Green. | The Symmons Challenge Bowl, for the highest number of points in the cookery classes – Toni Green | The Les Harland Memorial Trophy, for the runner-up in the cookery classes – Lisa Bonner. | People’s Choice Winner in the cookery section – Vanessa Dudman | The Priscilla Burfield Cup, for the best cake – Pat Evans. | The J.B. Nevitt Memorial Trophy, for the highest number of points in the floral art classes – Anne Collis; runner-up, Toni Green. | Winner of the Novice Class in Floral Art – Molly Tupper. | The Ackner Trophy, for best exhibit in the floral art – Anne collis. | The Howden Hume Challenge Cup, for the most outstanding child’s exhibit – Florence Gascoigne. | The Bignor Park Prize for the runner-up to the Howden Hume Cup – Felix Southwell. | Top Tray – Chris Dudman. | Top Vase – Molly Tupper; second, Toni Green. | The Sir Walter Raleigh Cup, for to the winner of the ‘Grow a Potato in a Bucket’ competition – Judy Seers. | The best Fuchsia grown from a plant plug – Chris Dudman.

1.

Sutton and District Horticultural Society president Toni Green with her 'best in show' rose

Photo: Martin Shepherd

2.

Felix Southwell, winner of the Bignor Park Prize, with brother Milo

Photo: Martin Shepherd

3.

Anne Collis, with best exhibit in floral art

Photo: Martin Shepherd

4.

Anthea Pratt

Photo: Martin Shepherd

Sutton
