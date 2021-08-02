Swan shot dead in Sussex park

The dead swan - one of three cygnets - was found lying dead in the water at Southwater Country Park near Horsham on Friday.

A vet confirmed it had been shot in the head with a ball bearing from a rifle or catapult.

A second bird was later also found shot and was taken to The Swan Sanctuary at Shepperton for treatment.

A spokesperson for Horsham District Council which owns the park, said: “The dead swan was taken to the vets and it has been confirmed that unfortunately it was killed by a shot to the side of the head with a ball bearing style projectile likely to be from a rifle or catapult.

“This incident has now been reported to Sussex Police.

“If anyone has any information that could help the police with their enquiries please call them on 101 or go online to https://www.sussex.police.uk/reportcrime People have reacted with horror and sorrow at the swan’s death and have posted messages on social media.

The shooting comes just days after police confirmed they had been alerted when a pet cat was shot in Horsham.

A police spokesman said it was believed the cat had been shot with an air rifle.