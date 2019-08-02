Tangmere charity's powerful video shows what it's really like to live with dementia

A charity in Tangmere has released a powerful video which shows what it's really like to live with dementia and the impact it has on families.

The video from Dementia Support, which runs Sage House in City Fields Way, Tangmere, comes as the charity launches a £1million appeal to expand its services in the community.

Anne and Bob with a Wayfinder at Dementia Support

The video tells the story of Bob, who was diagnosed with dementia in 2014, and his wife Anne.

Anne reveals how, following the diagnosis, she felt overwhelmed by the situation and felt increasingly isolated as she became Bob's primary carer.

She said: "It's like a game of scrabble, where you throw all the letters up in the air, that's what it's like for Bob.

"And the man I love, and the man I married, is disappearing. It's turned my world upside down."

She described her husband as 'such a lovely man, such a caring man, so affectionate'.

"He's my best friend. And I'm trying to hold on as tight as I can. I don't want to lose him," she said.

When Bob received his diagnosis, Anne said she felt like she had no one to turn to.

She said: "At first when you're diagnosed, they absolutely bombard you with leaflets and information.

"And you're sitting there in complete shock - you don't take it in for a long time..

"And there's nowhere really, that we could go for help until I heard about [Sage House]."

Finding support at Sage House in Tangmere, Dementia Support’s care centre, has been Anne’s lifeline.

The charity’s Wayfinding service has provided both Anne and Bob with personalised guidance, practical help and emotional support.

A Wayfinder is an individual who will support the whole family and who provide vital personalised guidance for people living with dementia and their families to find their way through their dementia journey.

Anne and Bob's daughters have also seen a Wayfinder for support around caring for their dad.

This dementia service is unique to the charity.

Anne said: "If we hadn’t found Dementia Support, I would never have been able to find the support Jacquie, my Wayfinder, has put in place.

"What a change its made for Bob.

"It's so important, because it is very hard to watch someone you love disappear before you, and there's good days and bad days, but I know I can come here and get the help and support we need."

Dementia Support is now appealing for £1million to help it expand its Wayfinder services in the community.

Currently, the charity can only reach 10 per cent of people living with dementia in the area and urgently needs more funds to enable them to reach more people.

To help Dementia Support raise the £1 million so urgently needed, call 01243 888 691, visit www.dementia-support.org.uk/appeal

SEE MORE: Woman sexually assaulted in Bognor

Man arrested following robbery at Emsworth Co-Op

International clothing retailer to close Chichester city centre store

