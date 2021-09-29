Superstar Arts, which is based in Worthing and provides creative projects for young people and adults with learning disabilities from across the county, was thrilled to have the band’s support.

Jo Sullivan, co-founder, said the go-ahead was given ‘really quickly’ and the band hoped they would ‘raise lot of money’ for the charity.

Marianne, who designed the t-shirt, wrote to the frontman’s management company, saying: “Hello my name is Marianne. I like doing portraits of musicians. This is my picture of The Cure that I have printed on a t-shirt. People love them and we want to sell them to raise money for our charity Superstar Arts! Is that ok?”

Robert Smith then Tweeted a link to the Superstar Arts online shop on Monday evening.

Jo said: “This is very exciting for all the Superstars. Well done Marianne for the design and so many wonderful printers, pressers, packers and posters.

“We have a lot of orders coming in from all over the world, which is raising valuable funds for us here at Superstar Arts.”

You can buy Marianne’s t-shirt at www.superstararts.com/product/the-cure-t-shirt

Marianne with her The Cure t-shirt design, which is raising valuable funds for Superstar Arts

The charity asks people to be patient as the Superstars work together to make the t-shirts and send them out.