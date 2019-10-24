The Great Brent Lodge Bake Off: Take part in wildlife hospital’s hedgehog-themed competition

Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital is holding a bake-off style cake competition to raise money for winter care for hundreds of hedgehogs.

The Sidlesham charity is asking its Facebook followers to get baking and make a hedgehog-inspired cake for the Great Brent Lodge Bake Off.

The Great Brent Lodge Bake Off is raising awareness of the plight faced by hedgehogs during winter

A spokesman for the charity said: “We want people to post a photo on their profile of their hedgehog cake with a sign saying #GBLBO and through the Facebook Fundraising Tool add a ‘donate button’ supporting Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital and get sharing.”

The competition starts on Sunday (October 27) and runs until next Saturday, November 2.

The spokesman said: “We want everyone to enter no matter what your abilities are so if you are on Facebook, have lots of generous friends and have access to a whisk and oven please get involved.”

The individual that raises the most funds via the donate button added to their post will win the most raised category, and there is also judges pick and most hogrific category, with each winner receiving a unique engraved wooden spoon trophy and vouchers.

The main aim of the competition is to raise awareness about the plight faced by hedgehogs, especially at this time of year, as they prepare for hibernation and for people to be hedgehog aware this bonfire season.

Brent Lodge’s team of staff and volunteers provide life-saving care, specialised food, treatment and recuperation for 250 to 300 hedgehogs each year, with the aim to release as many healthy rehabilitated hogs back to the wild in spring.

For more information about the Great Brent Lodge Bake Off visit Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital on Facebook or email: enquiries@brentlodge.org