‘The voice of Cowdray Park polo’ Terry Hanlon has died

Terry Hanlon who was well known as the ‘voice of polo’ entertaining crowds at Cowdray Park and Guards Polo Club, died on Monday (May 6).

A statement from Cowdray said: “It is with deep sadness Cowdray Park Polo Club announces the death of former chief commentator Terry Hanlon. He had been suffering ill health for several years. His irreverent sense of fun was much enjoyed by The Prince of Wales, the many VIPs who visited the club and by the club’s members.”

Terry introduced many well-known playing members to the sport at his Ambersham ‘Academy’, including the Marquess of Milford Haven, Mike Rutherford and his great friend Gordon Roddick.

Lord Cowdray said: “He came onto the Cowdray scene as an enthusiastic amateur in the 1970s. He clearly made his mark with the then polo manager ‘Bolshy’ Tatham who invited him to take to the microphone. The rest, as they say, is history. My father enjoyed both his commentary and his company and Terry remained devoted to my father, John Cowdray, until his death in 1995. Today is a very sad day for the club.

“Lord Cowdray, the club’s President, the club’s Committee and all members of Cowdray Park Polo Club extend their deepest sympathy to Terry’s long term partner, Jo James, and all his family.”