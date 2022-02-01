If you are ravenous like a big cat stalking its prey then fear not, as we have provided a list of the top fifteen Chinese eateries in the surrounding area, according to Tripadvisor, where you can catch a killer Kung Pao chicken.
Find out who is number one below.
1.
Confucius, 2 Cooper Street, Chichester PO19 1EB England+44 1243 783158 (Credit Google Images)
2.
No.11 Chinese Kitchen, 11 Adelaide Road, Chichester PO19 7NB England+44 1243 538178 (Credit Google Images)
3.
Number One Chinese Restaurant, 1 Azara Parade Bracklesham Lane, Chichester PO20 8HP England+44 1243 671336 (Credit Google Images)
4.
Bracklesham Diner, 3 Azara Parade Bracklesham Lane, Chichester PO20 8HP England+44 1243 670552 (Credit Google Images)