Chinese New Year

These are the Chinese restaurants in the Chichester, Eartham, East Wittering, Bosham, Bracklesham, Selsey and Walderton area - according to Tripadvisor

To celebrate Chinese New Year - the year of the tiger - we have put together a list of the finest places where you can demolish some dim sum, chomp on a chow mein and savour some sweet and sour sauce..

By Joss Roupell
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 4:35 pm

If you are ravenous like a big cat stalking its prey then fear not, as we have provided a list of the top fifteen Chinese eateries in the surrounding area, according to Tripadvisor, where you can catch a killer Kung Pao chicken.

Find out who is number one below.

1.

Confucius, 2 Cooper Street, Chichester PO19 1EB England+44 1243 783158 (Credit Google Images)

Photo Sales

2.

No.11 Chinese Kitchen, 11 Adelaide Road, Chichester PO19 7NB England+44 1243 538178 (Credit Google Images)

Photo Sales

3.

Number One Chinese Restaurant, 1 Azara Parade Bracklesham Lane, Chichester PO20 8HP England+44 1243 671336 (Credit Google Images)

Photo Sales

4.

Bracklesham Diner, 3 Azara Parade Bracklesham Lane, Chichester PO20 8HP England+44 1243 670552 (Credit Google Images)

Photo Sales
TripAdvisorChichesterEast WitteringSelsey
Next Page
Page 1 of 3