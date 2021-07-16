These Chichester charities received a share of £1million as part of national Movement for Good awards

Brent Lodge Bird and Wildlife Trust, the Cat and Rabbit Rescue Centre in Sidlesham, Pregnancy Options Centre in Chichester and the Parochial Church Council of the Ecclesiastical Parish of St Nicholas with Tortington, Arundel each received a £1,000 donation.

Mark Hews, group chief executive at Ecclesiastical Insurance Group, said: “We have seen an overwhelming public response to our Movement for Good awards for a third year in a row and I would like to thank every single person who took the time to nominate a good cause.

“It’s clear that people care deeply about those in need in their region during what has been an incredibly testing time for many.

The Cat and Rabbit Rescue Centre and Brent Lodge Bird and Wildlife Trust are among the charities to benefit from the Movement for Good awards

“We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference to the incredible work that charities do and we’re looking forward to seeing how this financial boost will change lives for the better.

For the third year running, Ecclesiastical Insurance Group is giving away £1million to charities through its Movement for Good awards.

Members of the public were invited to nominate causes close to their hearts, with 500 awards of £1,000 available for donation.

More than 3,600 kind-hearted residents voted for charities across the county.

Other West Sussex charities awarded £1,000 were 2nd Ifield (St Margaret’s) Scout Group in Crawley, Worthing Women’s Aid and the Les Alden Foundation in Worthing.

Mr Hews said: “Ecclesiastical, the fourth largest corporate donor in the UK, is a unique financial services group.

“We are owned by a charity which means all available profits can be given to the good causes that are so important to our customers.

“As a company whose purpose is to contribute to the greater good of society, charitable giving is at the heart of our business.”

In total, more than 210,000 people around the UK supported the Movement for Good awards, with over 13,000 charitable causes up and down the country receiving votes.

The 500 winning charities were picked at random from those nominated.

Health causes topped the list with the most nominations, while community and animal and wildlife charities were also front of mind as popular choices.

Later this summer, a further 30 charities will also be chosen by a panel of judges to receive £10,000 from Ecclesiastical Insurance Group to be put towards the advancement of heritage and arts, education, rural and community, climate, human rights and equality.

Two charities will benefit from an additional £50,000 each and another will receive a life changing £100,000 award.