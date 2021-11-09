Thieves target cars in overnight Billingshurst spree
Thieves targeted a number of cars in an overnight spree in Billingshurst on Friday (November 5).
Police say that in one incident jewellery and a wallet were stolen from a Nissan Qashaqai in Wicks Road some time between 9pm on November 5 and 9am the following day.
A laptop was stolen from another vehicle parked in Lower Station Road, Billingshurst, between 11pm that night and 8am on November 6.
Meanwhile, say police, a work bag, headset, financial card and passport were stolen from a vehicle in Griffin Close, Billingshurst, between 4pm on November 5 and 8am the following day.
A wallet containing financial cards was stolen from a vehicle in Farriers Close between midnight that same night and 8am the following morning.
A grey BMW parked in Silver Lane, Billingshurst, was also targeted but nothing was stolen.
Police say that thieves tried unsuccessfully to steal a vehicle in an earlier incident in Cleve Way at around 2am on November 3.
Anyone with any information about the incidents is asked to call police on 101.