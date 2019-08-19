This Bognor man wants riding electric scooters to become legal in the UK – here’s why

A Bognor man is among a growing number of people calling for electric scooters to be made legal to ride in the UK.

Greg Clayton, who has been riding his electric scooter for around a year and a half, said there were ‘so many benefits’ to using the two-wheeled vehicles.

As the law stands, it is illegal to ride e-scooters both on the pavement and on the road.

However with the government currently considering the use of e-scooters and e-skateboards as part of its regulatory review, this could soon change.

Greg was spurred to buy an electric scooter after becoming fed up with having to rely on his wife to give him a lift, as the couple share a single car.

He soon ‘fell in love’ with it and has become active in the e-scooter community, running several Facebook groups including the Inokim Electric Scooter Club, and organising meet-up events in Sussex.

The 33-year-old believes e-scooters are ‘the future’.

“How many people can afford an electric car? Not the average road user that’s for sure," he said.

“This gives people an affordable and greener mode of transport, not only cutting pollution but spending less on petrol, car maintenance, public transport and providing a little excitement and enjoyment in their daily lives.

“People of all ages can ride e-scooters whether you are 18 or 80.

“I’ve met a lot of e-scooter riders on my group and we are all different and from different backgrounds."

Greg uses his scooter to get to work and back and also when he goes to volunteer at Mount Noddy Animal Rescue in Westergate.

He said it had made travelling around ‘a lot easier and a lot more fun’.

Greg is keen to see use of e-scooters legalised in the UK, along with carefully thought-out safety regulations.

While he said most people who used the scooters were ‘very sensible’ – stopping at the red lights when using a cycle lane and respecting pedestrians at all times – he said: “Accidents happen, unfortunately, and there are some people out there who can act like idiots.

“That’s why they need to regulate it.”

Greg, who always wears a helmet when he uses his scooter, said head protection should be mandatory and that scooters should be restricted to using the cycle lanes.

The UK saw its first death involving an electric scooter, when 35-year-old television presenter and YouTube personality Emily Hartridge died after being struck by a truck while riding one last month.

A spokesman for the Department for Transport said: “Safety is at the heart of our roads laws, and people who use e-scooters need to be aware it is currently illegal to ride them on the road and the pavement.

“The government is considering the use of e-scooters and e-skateboards as part of its regulatory review, as announced in March in the Future of Mobility: Urban Strategy.

“We are actively examining how they can be regulated for safe use on the road, in order to encourage innovative new forms of transport.”

