This is how many people in the Chichester district are eligible for council tax repayment
Following, Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s announcement of a council tax rebate to help with living costs, data has shown how many people in the Chichester district were available for the rebate.
Monday, 7th February 2022, 12:07 pm
The council tax rebate will be £150 for those in bands A-D in England, to try and help with living costs.
Second homes and empty homes are not included in the rebate scheme.
The band system is used to determine the order of priority of housing need with Band A being the highest priority of housing need.
In Band A, 2,337 people in the Chichester district were eligible for the rebate.
5,767 people in Band B were eligible for the tax rebate.
In Band C, 13,823 people in the Chichester district were eligible for the rebate.
In Band D, 11,476 people were eligible for a rebate meaning that a total of 33,403 people in the Chichester district were eligible for the refund.