This is why there will be no shire horses this year at Wisborough Green village fete

Horses from nearby Fishers Farm Park - in full show harness - have attracted crowds at the fete for the past 20 years, but this year land on which the fete takes place is being restricted.

Organisers say they have had to make ‘difficult choices’ over what can be included.

Village fete committee chairman Rich Leighton said: “Vital drainage works are being completed on the green this summer.

It has been announced there will be no shire horses this year at Wisborough Green's village fete

“This means that at least half of the green is ‘out of action’ for the Wisborough Green Fete and Horticultural Show and significantly reduces the area we can use.

“Although all Covid restrictions may be lifted, we also want to ensure that activities and stalls are reasonably spread out so that everybody can feel comfortable and safe and enjoy the afternoon.

“We have had to make some difficult choices about what we can safely include but only for this year while these works are completed.

“The usual parade area is not available, as much as we wanted to see the shire horses at the fete, we didn’t feel that they could be safely accommodated.

“However, we understand the Horticultural Society are currently reviewing their requirements for their show this year and, as such, more space may become available on the green.

“If this is the case we’d be happy to review the layout to see if we can include the shire horses at this year’s fete.

“We are delighted that the fete will go ahead after the disappointment of missing out in 2020.

“The fete brings many people together and we look forward to holding this event to celebrate the community spirit that has kept the village going throughout the pandemic.

“We will have many of the traditional favourites such as the swing boats, dog show and vintage cars as well as the fete stalls and local food and business stalls.”

The fete will be held on Bank Holiday Monday August 30 from 1pm.