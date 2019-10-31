Three vehicle fires in Bognor in 41 minutes

Firefighters were called to reports of three vehicle fires in the space of 41 minutes this morning (October 31).

The first call came in at 2.48am.

The fire service said it responded to a fire in a van in Chichester Road, Bognor.

Three fire engines attended the scene and used one hydrant, three jets, two hose reels and two breathing apparatus to put out the fire.

Then a second fire in a van was reported in Bersted Street, Bognor, at 2.59am.

Two fire engines attended the scene and used two breathing apparatus, two high pressure hose reels and one hydrant to put out the fire.

Thirdly, the fire service was called to a fire in a car, again in Chichester Road, Bognor, at 3.29am.

One fire engine attended the scene and used one high pressure hose reel, one hydrant, and two breathing apparatus to put out the fire.