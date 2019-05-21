Tillington and Petworth residents calling for action to end their 'weekend nightmare'

Residents in Tillington and Petworth are calling for action to end their 'weekend nightmare' after the recent fine weather saw motorcyclists return to the A272 in large numbers.

Villagers have long complained about the noise, pollution and danger of motorcyclists using the A272 at weekends.

Jeremy Edwardes, who is calling on Petworth Town Council to take up the issue, told the Observer: “At weekends Petworth from an early hour becomes a rat run for motorcycles on their way to breakfast etc. Particularly bad is the hill from Pound Street and Station Road in Petworth leading to Tillington and then to Midhurst.

“The majority like to go full throttle, causing an unacceptable illegal exhaust note from their illegal exhaust pipes.”

Another resident along the A272 was so incensed he wrote a blog on the motorcycle issue.

Asking not to be named, he told the Observer: “It seems to have gone viral by touching a raw nerve and uses sarcasm to make a deadly serious point.”

Signing it ‘a grateful A272 resident’, he wrote an open letter to the assistant chief constable (traffic) of Sussex saying: “What could thrill us more than the sight and sound of a middle aged, middle class man wriggling his way into a set of leathers just the three sizes too small, astride the throbbing engine of a Ducati Monster 1200?

“What could inspire us more than the heroic sight of him or her roaring up behind our cars and overtaking us on blind corners and summits."