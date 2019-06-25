Traditional pub in Donnington is up for sale

A recently-renovated country pub situated on the outskirts of Donnington is up for sale.

The Blacksmiths in Selsey Road has been owned and operated by William and Mariella Fleming for the past six years.

They said: “We bought the pub with the vision of making it a drinking pub for locals but also a place to have good quality honest food in a cosy environment.”

The pub has now been brought to the market by Christie & Co, which is seeking an asking price of £850,000 for the freehold interest.

The recently renovated pub has an open plan bar and restaurant for 65 covers, a central wooden bar and commercial kitchen.

Its menus make the most of locally sourced and seasonal produce, with many ingredients being grown on site.

The property also features three letting bedrooms, all with ensuite facilities.

Outside there is an extensive rear garden and patio area with seating for 60 people, along with a car park for up to 25 vehicles and designated parking for bikes.

The pub attracts a mix of local guests and visitors from further afield, and hosts a number of themed evenings and live music events.

Richard Wood, the senior business agent who is handling the sale, said: “The Blacksmiths provides a fabulous opportunity to acquire a profitable and award winning country inn that is run under management.

“Having been under the same ownership for the past six years, the pub has undergone extensive refurbishment making it a popular destination for customers in the area.”

Last week, Christie & Co announced that another village pub in the Chichester area was up for sale – the grade II listed Fox and Hounds pub in Funtington. Find out more about the pub sale here.

