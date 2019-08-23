Tributes paid to dad killed in Bracklesham crash - 'His only desire was to give a good life to his kids'

The family of a man who died after a crash in Bracklesham Bay have paid tribute to a dad who 'had a never ending lust for life'.

It comes as police identify Alyosha Angelov, 34, from Bulgaria, as the man who died in a multi-vehicle collision on the B2198 Bracklesham Lane shortly before 8.45pm on Wednesday, July 31. The matter was passed to the coroner’s officer and next of kin were informed, police said.

Emergency services at the scene of the collision

Alyosha's family have since issued the following tribute: “We still cannot believe that this young, good person has left us.

“He had a never ending lust for life. The smile on his face was always there, bringing happiness and unforgettable moments to all of us during his life.

“His only desire was to give a good life to his kids. We’ll never forget you and you will always be in our hearts."

Police, at the time, said the crash involved a silver Volkswagen Eos convertible, a grey Alfa Romeo GT and a silver Nissan Qashqai. A spokesman later confirmed the driver of the VW sustained fatal injuries and another man in the same vehicle was seriously injured. Five other people involved were injured to varying degrees, from minor to serious, and had been sent to three hospitals across the south.

Police were unable to confirm the condition of the Volkswagen passenger, who was in a critical condition at Southampton General Hospital after the collision.

