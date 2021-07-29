Tributes paid to truck driver who was ‘mischievous’ and ‘loved by all’

Dennis Puttick with his Bleach of Lavant truck SUS-210729-084707001

Dennis Puttick of West Lavant died aged 94 earlier this month.

His son, David Puttick has described him as a ‘lovely man with a mischievous sense of humour’.

Mr Puttick worked as a driver for Bleach of Lavant for more than 30 years.

His son David said: “He was born in 1927, grew up during the war years and lived in a family of farm workers in West Lavant.

“He left school at 14 and started working on farms.

“In 1962 he took a risk and left the farm and started to work for [road freighters] Bleach of Lavant where he worked for more than 30 years. He would drive all over the country – he loved it.

“It was before Sat Navs and he soon knew the names of roads all over the place.

“He was a lovely man and very active.

“He worked at the time and up until he reached his 90s he was looking after his garden and allotment.

“He had a really mischievous sense of humour and twinkle in his eye and he always put other people first.

“He was loved by everyone who knew him.

“While we always knew what a lovely man he was, it has really brought home to us what a sweet, sweet man he was. How privileged we’ve all been to have had him in our lives for so long.

“So, while this is a time of great sadness it’s also a time of gratitude. Looking back over Dad’s life, you’d say he had a hard life. I doubt he’d agree; he was always grateful for whatever life brought.”

Bleach of Lavant, which is celebrating its centenary this year, sent a truck to accompany Mr Puttick’s hearse to Chichester Crematorium.

Mick Bleach, managing director of Bleach of Lavant, and son of Mr Puttick’s longest-standing boss Mick Bleach Snr, described him as a ‘well liked’ and ‘hard working’ member of the team. On sending a company truck to escort the coffin, Mick said: “I was happy to do that. It was to thank [Dennis] for all his hard work for all the years he worked for us – those days were fairly tough.”

Mr Puttick died on July 1 following a long-term illness.