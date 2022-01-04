Philip Watts, vice chairman of the group, said: “We encourage local (non political) action such as learning how to minimise plastic waste at home.

“We also plan to learn far more about the huge range of issues affecting Climate Change and ways to help mitigate its effects. These have included a presentation on all the new technologies in the pipeline and their likely timetable and costs, based on pioneering work by Imperial College in London, together with a talk on ecology and global warming from one of our members.

“The group will also be undertaking relevant locations and have already visited the Beam Engine in Petworth. ”

Midhurst U3A

The Midhurst U3A, which stands for University of the Third Age, currently has 330 members and covers everything from Spanish to crafts and church visits.

Philip said: “Several members who were at a discussion group meeting, to which I happened to give a talk on environment and technology suggested I should form and lead this new group.

“Whilst we started this before Cop 26, the whole issue is now attracting much more input. Indeed, quite a few of our members see climate change as a longer-term existential threat.”

The U3A is an international movement whose aims are the education and stimulation of mainly retired members of the community.