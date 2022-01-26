V2 Radio celebrates a year of 'proper local radio' in West Sussex

Supporting important local causes, playing great music and championing the county it serves.

Born on January 18 2021, the radio station brought a range of familiar voices to the airwaves with the sole aim of bringing 'proper local radio' back to West Sussex.

Presenter Ian Crouch, often referred to as 'Crouchie', said: "It’s truly a privilege be back on air across the county and over the past year when restrictions have allowed, it’s been pleasure meeting our listeners at various events.

The team at V2 Radio

"A year on, we’d like to thank all of our listeners, advertisers and crowd funders who have supported us."

The team at V2 celebrated in the studio last Tuesday and took part in a number of 'Birthday charity challenges' which can be viewed from the station's Facebook page.

Founder Justin Cottrell: "I’m so proud of the team at V2 Radio, and the support we have had from the local community.

"V2 Radio was setup with alignment to local causes as part of our vision, the support we have had with our various campaigns has been tremendous.

"In December, as an example over 2500 disadvantaged children received gifts, courtesy of our lovely listeners across the region. It really demonstrates the power of Proper Local Radio."