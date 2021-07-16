Victory in fight to save Wisborough Green fields from development - for the time being

A public outcry erupted when developmers Millwood Designer Homes announced proposals to build the houses on land east of St Peter’s church.

Scores of local residents lodged objections with Chichester District Council and formed a ‘Save Our Church Fields’ Action Group.

There were concerns that the development would be detrimental to the adjacent Grade 1 listed St Peter Ad Vincula church, along with concerns for the village’s conservation area and concerns for wildlife and bats in the area.

Developers wanted to build 25 houses on land next to the church

Wisborough Green Parish Council, Kirdford Parish Council, Sussex Wildlife Trust, the Campaign to Protect Rural England and Historic England were also among organisations which called on the council not to grant planning approval for the houses.

But now Millwood Designer Homes has written to the council and withdrawn its application for planning permission.