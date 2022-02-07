Volunteers needed to ensure charity can continue its vital service
Midhurst-charity Tandem is looking for volunteers so it can continue to provides its critical services.
Monday, 7th February 2022, 3:07 pm
Updated
Monday, 7th February 2022, 3:10 pm
Rebecca Piper, from the charity, said: “It provides transport to medical appointments for the not so young and not so able in the Midhurst and Petworth areas.”
You would use your own car and the charity would pay a mileage allowance. The service is demand driven with no fixed schedule, so you drive when and if you can.
Rebecca said: “Please volunteer and make a contribution to your community.”
To find out more, contact 0300 030 3962