Rebecca Piper, from the charity, said: “It provides transport to medical appointments for the not so young and not so able in the Midhurst and Petworth areas.”

You would use your own car and the charity would pay a mileage allowance. The service is demand driven with no fixed schedule, so you drive when and if you can.

Tandem is looking for volunteer drivers so it continue its vital services.

Rebecca said: “Please volunteer and make a contribution to your community.”