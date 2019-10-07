Demonstration of ploughing - ks190548-8

Weald and Downland Living Museum Autumn and Countryside Show – in pictures

Visitors flocked to the Autumn and Countryside Show at the Weald and Downland Living Museum in Singleton over the weekend.

The seasonal event featured traditional working demonstrations including heavy horses and vintage tractors ploughing, steam-powered threshing, plus a woodland and rural craft demonstrations, displays and competitions. The weekend’s celebrations also included ferret racing and gun dog displays, with a fun dog show on both days. Take a look through our photographer’s pictures from the show...

Ferret racing - ks190548-9
Demonstration of traditional ploughing - ks190548-7
Karen Rao teaching Mabel, five, how to work with felt - ks190548-5
Andrew Byham making wooden bowls - ks190548-4
