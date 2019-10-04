Weald and Downland Museum unveils Newdigate Bakehouse and Eastwick Park Dairy

Downtown Abbey star Hugh Bonneville was the star guest as The Weald & Downland Living Museum officially opened its Newdigate Bakehouse and Eastwick Park Dairy yesterday evening (Thursday).

At a celebratory event between, 5.30 and 8pm, the Singleton-based museum put on show the recently completed reconstruction of the historic bakehouse, which has origins dating back to the 17th century, and the ‘unusual thatched’ dairy which dates from 1807. The museum, which has more than 50 historic building exhibits, said the working buildings allow the museum to ‘demonstrate traditional techniques such as the art of baking and dairying’. The reception also provided the museum an opportunity to announce its new £2m fundraising campaign, launched to mark its 50th anniversary. Read more here

The official opening of the Newdigate Bakehouse and Eastwick Park Dairy at the Weald and Downland Museum. Ambassador Hugh Bonneville and Duncan Ford in the bakehouse.

The official opening of the Newdigate Bakehouse and Eastwick Park Dairy at the Weald and Downland Museum. Jo Pasricha, chairman of the Trustees.

The official opening of the Newdigate Bakehouse and Eastwick Park Dairy at the Weald and Downland Museum. Hugh Bonneville.

The official opening of the Newdigate Bakehouse and Eastwick Park Dairy at the Weald and Downland Museum. Guests.

