Well-known Chichester runner in collision with a car

Competitive runner James Baker had a 'lucky escape' this morning (Friday) when the bike he was riding collided with a car in Chichester.

James, 42, who only last week became the oldest ever winner of the Bognor Prom 10k - the fourth time he has won the race - said he was left 'very shaken' after colliding with a car at 7.25am in New Park Road.

He said: "It was just before Oaklands Way.

"I fell off my bike to the left and the car took the bike with it. My bike was dragged underneath the car.

"If I had fallen to the right, I would have been underneath the car. Instead I only have cuts to my elbow and hip and have a few scrapes. I was very lucky."

James, who revealed last week he'd soon be only 100 wins from a remarkable record of 1,000 race victories, said the collision was the fourth he has been in at Chichester in the last two years.

Damage to James' bike after the collision

It comes after a protest was held in the city about the approval of housing plans to the west of Chichester, despite a 'lack of cycle provision'. This followed calls from cyclsts for protection from 'incredibly dangerous and scary' roads at a city council meeting. Read more here.

"Cycling in Chichester is a nightmare. It's so bad for cyclists," James said.

"I've said it so many times, as I cycle to work 20 miles every day. I've had plenty of scrapes and near misses but this one was definitely a lucky escape."