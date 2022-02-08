WSCC unveiling of plans to expand Midhurst Greenway paths. Pic S Robards SR2202073 SUS-220702-104119001

West Sussex County Council’s unveiling of plans to expand Midhurst Greenway paths: In Pictures

On Friday February 4, West Sussex County Council unveiled its plans to expand Midhurst Greenway paths.

By Sam Pole
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 1:10 pm

Plans were unveiled to the general public at the Grange Centre in Midhurst on Friday.

Officers were on hand to provide any questions or issues that anyonehad regarding the expansion of the Midhurst Greenway Paths.

If you would like to give your feedback about the proposal visit yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk from January 31 to February 25.

West Sussex County Council
