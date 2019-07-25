What are your three words to describe Midhurst?

Kate O'Kelly County Councillor, Steve Hill CDC, Mark Purves
“What three words would you use to describe Midhurst?”

That’s one of the questions in the Midhurst Vision survey. The survey is now live at www.midhurstvision.org – please complete one if you live in, work in or visit Midhurst.

More than 400 people have completed the survey since July 9. The survey will help to build a picture of what’s good and bad in Midhurst and what’s needed for the future.

To get you thinking, and to kick-start your survey entry, we’re going to focus on one of the questions each week.

