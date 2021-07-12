What is the U3A and how can you get involved in Midhurst

Dog walking group

U3A stands for University of the Third Age, and the Midhurst branch currently has 320 members.

Philip Watts, joined the U3A committee this year and is vice chairman, said: “Under the slogan ‘Live, Laugh, Learn’ the U3A is for the benefit of those who are no longer in full-time employment but wish to learn, keep active and stay socially engaged with the local community.”

Midhurst U3A meets at 2.30pm on the third Tuesday of the month, in addition to visits and social activities such as coffee mornings.

Monthly talks are currently held via zoom but will soon be ‘live’ again at the Methodist Hall in Midhurst.

On July 20, Gillian Halcrow is giving a talk on ‘SOE, Special Operations Executive, Churchill’s Secret Army’.

Philip said: “U3A’s 50 plus specialist groups are a mainstay of the organisation.

“The idea is to cater for almost every interest and groups include discussion, cryptic crosswords, food, opera appreciation and a new environmental group.”

It also plans outings for its members including trips to Winchester Cathedral, and Brighton Pavilion.

From the Autumn, U3A’s popular bus safaris will be back and trips are planned to Haslemere Museum and Jane Austen’s House.

Philip said: “I didn’t think about it at the time but being involved in the community – we only moved to Midhurst in 2015 – has been greatly helped through U3A, and during the lockdown it proved a godsend.”

The current subscription is £7.50 but all meetings held on Zoom are free. When talks re-commence in the Methodist Hall, new members will receive a voucher to attend one free meeting.