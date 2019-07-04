William Hill to close 700 shops – here are the West Sussex shops that could be at risk

William Hill is to close 700 betting shops across the country – putting 4,500 jobs at risk.

The bookmaker has released a statement today confirming the news.

William Hill in Chapel Road, Worthing, is one of many West Sussex shops that could be at risk. Picture: Google Street View

It reads: “William Hill has entered into a consultation process with retail colleagues over plans to close around 700 licensed betting offices.

“This follows the Government’s decision to reduce the maximum stake on B2 gaming products to £2 on April 1, 2019.

“Since then the company has seen a significant fall in gaming machine revenues, in line with the guidance given when the Government’s decision was announced in May 2018.

“A large number of redundancies is anticipated with 4,500 colleagues at risk.

“The Group will look to apply voluntary redundancy and redeployment measures extensively and will be providing support to all colleagues throughout the process.

“Subject to the outcome of the consultation process, shop closures are likely to begin before the end of the year.”

Here are a list of the William Hill shops in West Sussex that could be at risk.

Worthing

• William Hill, 50 Chapel Road

• William Hill, 8/9 South Street

• William Hill, Cricketers Parade

• William Hill, 46 South Street, West Tarring

• William Hill, Selden Parade, Salvington Road

Lancing

• William Hill, 46 North Road

Littlehampton

• William Hill, 46 High Street

• William Hill, 10 Wick Parade

Arundel

• William Hill, 21 Queen Street

Bognor

• William Hill, 58 High Street

• William Hill, 51 Hawthorne Road

Chichester

• William Hill, Stocklunds House, East Street

• William Hill, Unit 1, Ambassador House, Crane Street

• William Hill, The Ridgeway, Oliver Whitby Road

Horsham

• William Hill, 7/9 Queen Street

• William Hill, 27/29 Freshwater Parade

• William Hill, 18 Fitzalan Road

Crawley

• William Hill, Grand Parade

• William Hill, 54 The Boulevard

• William Hill, 241/243 Three Bridges Road

Mid Sussex

• William Hill, 27 Boltro Road, Haywards Heath

• William Hill, 20 Church Road, Burgess Hill

• William Hill, 53 Railway Approach, East Grinstead

• William Hill, 185 London Road, Burgess Hill