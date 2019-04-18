Works for new £22 million Chichester underground wastewater pipeline to start in May

£22 million works to install a 9.92km underground wastewater pipe from the west of Chichester to Tangmere are set to begin in May.

Applications for the pipeline, along with three new pumping stations, were given the nod at a meeting of the West Sussex County Council planning committee on Tuesday, September 11. Read more here.

Providing an update on its plans in a letter to Chichester residents and businesses, Southern Water said: "It's up to us to make sure new properties can connect to our sewers, so, to provide Chichester's growing community with reliable wastewater services, our sewer network needs to grow as well.

"We're investing £22 million to build a 10km sewer pipe and three pumping stations which will provide wastewater services to around 3,800 new homes around Chichester long into the future.

"The route for the new sewer starts at Tangmere Wastewater Treatment Works, in East Hampnett Lane, before heading towards Westhamptnett, then across the northern area of Chichester towards Clay Lane."

The letter said three site areas will be set up, which will 'clearly mark out the route of the pipeline with secure fencing' from April 29 and will take 'about three weeks to complete'.

Motorists are advised to 'expect some additional traffic activity in the local area'.

It added: "Construction will start in May - our working hours will be from 7.30am to 6pm, Monday to Friday. We expect the new sewer and pumping stations to be completed by the end of 2020. We may also work at the weekends to help us finish as soon as possible.

"We always work hard to reduce disruption to local communities. We undertook an Environmental Impact Assessment which enabled us to develop a clear plan to manage and reduce the impact of the new sewer on customers and the environment."

Residents can find out more about the work Southern Water is doing by visiting its project team at the Chichester City Council offices in North Street on Friday, April 26, between 10am and 1pm and then 3pm to 8pm.

Southern Water said: "We'll keep you updated on our progress and any activities that might affect you, but if you have any queries or concerns please call us on 0330 303 0368, quoting project reference number 639065."

