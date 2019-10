Friday, September 27 saw another year of Macmillan hosting their ‘World’s Biggest Coffee Morning’.

Many people took part by hosting their own morning. Some of the events that took place included Parklands residents who managed to raise a fantastic £269.56 hosting at The Lighthouse fish and chip shop, as well as residents at Colten Care’s Wellington Grange care home.

