Young ballerinas from Chichester dance school to perform in professional ballet

Young ballerinas from West Sussex will perform alongside professional international dancers as they take to the stage at the Kings Theatre in Southsea.

Currently taking part in 11 days of rehearsals are seven talented dancers – including five from Chichester’s Rosemary Bell Academy of Dance – in preparation for performing Cinderella in Hollywood on November 22 and 23.

Brazilian principal dancer Samantha Camejo. Photo by Peter Mares

Caitlin Waldron, 14, who lives in Fishbourne and is a pupil at Bishop Luffa School, said: “I started dancing when I was three years old.

“I started because I’ve always loved how you can express yourself to music and how you can be creative about how you dance and do it to how you feel.

“I’m looking forward to dancing with English Youth Ballet because I’m hoping it will bring my confidence out and also help me with my technique.

“In the future I hope to be a dance teacher.”

The new ballet will star international principal dancers, with all the soloist and corps de ballet roles in the production performed by 100 dancers aged eight to 18.

Set in the glamorous era of 1950s Hollywood movies, the production draws its inspiration from the film star Grace Kelly who met Prince Rainier of Monaco at a press party and later married him.

Other dancers from the county are Ella-Marie Awang, Mary Pitts, Esmai Kewell, Lauren Henderson, Isla Pleasance and Tilly Brook.

English Youth Ballet held a huge audition for the ballet in June this year.

The group is being trained by Brazilian principal dancer Samantha Camejo, who will be dancing the lead role of Cinderella, and has previously danced with the English National Ballet.

Samantha said: ‘The young dancers are treated just like the professionals in the rehearsals with English Youth Ballet.

“They discover what having a dance career might be like – both in the studio and on the stage.

“It is an amazing experience for them.’

Tickets can be purchased at the Kings Theatre Box Office 023 9282 8282 or at kingsportsmouth.co.uk

