Person airlifted to hospital after Singleton collision

A person was airlifted to hospital following a collision in Singleton last night.

A single vehicle was involved in the incident, which took place on the A286 at Singleton, according to a tweet by a Sussex Roads Police spokesman on Sunday (July 7).

One person was left with serious injuries and another was airlifted to hospital, the spokesman said.

More to follow.

The collision in Singleton. Photo: Sussex Roads Police/Twitter

