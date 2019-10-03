Petworth District’s ploughing match in pictures

The event saw 50 ploughmen take part in seven ploughing classes, alongside different competitions such as best bale of hay and corn in sacks, and a children’s vegetable sculpture contest.
Ploughmen demonstrated their skills at this year’s Petworth District Agricultural Association ploughing match, held at Lee Farm in Fittleworth.
